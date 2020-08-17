ELIZABETHTOWN — A handful of applications for reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses for small businesses have come in.

“We have been getting very few applications in,” said Chuck Heustess, the director of Bladen County Economic Development Commission. “So far we have had about 10.”

The program has $50,000 allocated for COVID-19 assistance. Heustess said there is a lot of misunderstanding about what exactly the money can be used to reimburse.

“Things that are not eligible are a loss of income,” he said.

Families, businsses and government entities in Bladen County were awarded $782,398 from CARES Act funding, part of the state’s $1.6 billion share from a $3.2 trillion package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. County commissioners, in charge of how shares are appropriated, vowed from the outset to set aside $50,000 for small businesses and in the final week of July began the application process.

The fund is geared to reimburse money spent on personal protective equipment, including barriers set up to protect staff. Examples would include cleaning supplies, gloves, masks, or plexiglass windows.

“Things that are not eligible for reimbursement in this program include using the money to pay employees, rent or utilities,” Heustess said.

He said those are the types of questions that he keeps getting.

“I have had a number of requests for replacing product that they were not able to sell,” he added.

Those are not eligible either.

The program is to reimburse money that has been already spent, but the applicant has to have invoices and proof that they had the installation or services rendered.

An example would be having to have a special team come in to decontaminate an area because there was a COVID-19 positive person. That expense, with receipts or invoices and proof of payment, could be reimbursed.

“Materials and labor are both eligible reimbursements for businesses that had to install something like plexiglass to help meet CDC guidelines,” Heustess said. “We don’t want people have to spend time doing applications over and over to find an eligible expense. We want to make this process as streamlined and successful as we can.”

One other particular piece that must be included is a W-9. Not having that included “kicks back that much further from you getting the reimbursement,” he said.

A Form W-9 is used by businesses in the income tax system by a third party; it includes information such as name, address, and taxpayer identification information.

Over half to almost three-quarters of the applicants have not had that included, and applications are not accepted without it.

More information, including an application, can be found on the county’s website.

To find out more, or apply, email edc@bladenco.org or finance@bladenco.org. Mailed applications can go to Bladen County EDC, Attn: COVID Funding, 218-A Aviation Parkway, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. They can also be faxed to 910-645-2293.

