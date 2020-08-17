DEQ updates community on studies

FAYETTEVILLE — Approximately a half-dozen presenters spoke on the PFAS contamination from GenX during a video conference Thursday night hosted by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

“GenX is a man-made unregulated chemical that’s used in a lot of nonstick coatings,” said DEQ’s Michael Scott.

The presentation had almost a dozen panelists available, most of which were from governmental agencies or researchers, all with the common interest in GenX and the health and environmental ramifications.

PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroakyl substances. They are also called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down over time. Chemours makes them for uses in hundreds of products that are waterproof or heat- and stain-resistant. It includes GenX, the contaminant discovered in the Cape Fear River that was first reported in June 2017 by the Wilmington newspaper, The StarNews.

A question and answer session wrapped up the evening, with some of the familiar community members coming to speak including Mike Watters, Beth Kline-Markesino and Emily Donovan, all with groups against these chemicals in water.

“There’s not much data on the vegetables that we are to grow at the house,” Melissa Spence said. “We have a garden and we grow vegetables. Mike Watters has lots of data about the vegetables having GenX in them. I am just curious on why it’s OK to eat local vegetables and to grow them if our soil and water is contaminated.”

“The levels have been measurable in produce but in very low amounts,” said Virginia Guidry. She’s the head of Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology at the state Department of Health and Human Services. “And given the benefits of eating fresh fruit and vegetables, we haven’t seen yet, again it is still very early, and a lot more information is needed, but we haven’t yet seen information that local produce should not be consumed.”

The study that Guidry is referencing goes back to the presentations that were at Fayetteville State University through the North Carolina PFAS Testing Network back in March of this year.

“I absolutely understand your concerns about it,” Guidry said. “I would just keep a close eye on additional information as it comes out.”

Another person asked about exposure through the skin, and was informed that there is not enough information out on that yet but there is “little evidence that there’s significant exposure through the skin.”

State Rep. John Szoka and state Sen. Kirk deViere were also on the video conferance.

“Thank you to DEQ for putting this informational briefing on,” Szoka said. “It is useful, even though we have seen a lot of this information before, it’s good to have updates.

“I thank you for reaching out to the community and hopefully next time we can do this in a better environment after COVID is done.”

“Thank you to all the community leaders and activists who signed up to have your voices heard on this really critical issue,” deViere said. “Since my first day in office I have encouraged aggressive protection of our drinking water and air from forever chemicals like PFAS and GenX, and those that pollute our communities.”

The full presentation is expected to be available for anyone who would like to watch it.

