Tory Hole Park reopens to the public

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tory Hole Park is open.

The town of Elizabethtown made the announcement on Monday. The getaway along the banks of the Cape Fear River that borders a N.C. Wildlife Commission boat launch and the U.S. 701 bridge in and out of Elizabethtown has been closed since Feb. 11, when heavy rain sent the river to flood stage and into the park.

A debris field formed at the base of what was then the twin span bridges of U.S. 701, and heavy equipment in and out of the boat launch area necessitated the closure.

The boat launch is not a park of Tory Hole Park.

The park has been the unfortunate victim of circumstance since a ribbon cutting July 23, 2018, celebrating its renovation.

On Sept. 14, 2018, Hurricane Florence made landfall about 60 miles away at Wrightsville Beach. In three days, Elizabethtown received 35.93 inches of rain, breaking the state record set in Southport during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Tory Hole Park went under water and closed, as did the boat launch.

Six days later, a debris field the size of a baseball field had lodged against the bridges. Traffic was reduced to two-way only across the northbound span. That bridge reopened May 7, 2019.

Three weeks later, on May 30, Tory Hole Park reopened and on Sept. 20, 2019, so did the boat launch.

On Nov. 21, the northbound span of the bridges was closed temporarily for an emergency inspection. It never reopened, with state Department of Transportation officials saying an interior bridge pier had shifted.

The park stayed open until the first week of February when a heavy rain elevated the river. Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field measured just shy of 5 inches of rain during the month.

Both bridge spans, Tory Hole Park and the state-maintained boat launch area were open at the same a day short of nine weeks dating back 100-plus weeks to when Florence came through. Hurricanes Dorian (September 2019) and Isaias (this month) have since followed, part of four in 47 months dating to Matthew (October 2016).

Since Florence, Tory Hole Park has been open 36 weeks and the boat launch 20 weeks. When they stood as twin spans, the bridges were both open after Florence for 28 weeks.

Razing of the northbound span of the bridge began Aug. 11. A new single-deck bridge is scheduled for completion in 2023.

