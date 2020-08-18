Commissioners remember Russell Priest in first meeting since his death

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners on Monday night remembered a long-serving colleague.

Russell Priest, who died July 30, was in the thoughts and prayers of all in the Bladen County Courthouse as the commission gathered for the first time since his death. He served on the county commission for 10 years.

Chairman Ray Britt said, “Recently we lost one of our colleagues, a good commissioner, a good friend, a good father, a good educator, a humanitarian.

“It’s a loss, a loss for everyone. I want you to remember him, and his family.”

The Rev. Tommy Puryear, of Tar Heel Baptist Church, gave the invocation, and in doing so remembered Priest as “an icon” that “almost everyone in Bladen County knew.”

The board is expected this week, Britt said, to receive the formal recommendation from the Democratic Party to have Priest’s son, Robby, fill the position until a special election is held Nov. 3. He would serve until the December swearing in of new commissioners from the general election.

The board approved a 15-item consent agenda and moved through the remainder of its items in just under two hours.

A proclamation was presented recognizing National Overdose Awareness Day. A resolution passed recommending adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as relates to COVID-19.

Adoption of a proclamation recognizing racism as a public health crisis failed in a 4-4 vote. Commissioner Ashley Trivette, a Republican, joined Democrats Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, Arthur Bullock and Michael Cogdell in favor; Republicans Britt, David Gooden, Charles Ray Peterson and Daniel Dowless were against.

The vote followed a discussion initiated by Trivette with Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the county Health Department, asking for explanation of racism as a health crisis. Duncan said the county population as a whole, to include all races and genders, start out underserved due to the rural nature of the county.

“It’s not just in the African American population,” Duncan said, summarizing her answer. “It’s more than just an African American issue.”

Two capital fund applications were approved for Bladenboro Primary and Plainview Primary schools.

Renee’ Davis, tax administrator and assessor, brought forth seven items, the last of which was an update regarding tax collections. More than $1 million is outstanding for the levy year 2019 of more than $20.9 million billed.

Commissioners were given an update from the Finance Department, an update on the adult Medicaid audit in the report from the Department of Social Services, and agreed to three pacts in the report from the Health Department.

Duncan, giving an update on the coronavirus, said the state is leveling and declining in key metrics that “will move us from phase two to phase three.” The safer at home executive order of Gov. Roy Cooper is in effect through Sept. 11.

David Howell, director of Emergency Medical Services, updated the board on a grant received for $199,643 going toward rural EMS training, substance abuse and mental health services.

In their role as the board for the Bladen County Water District, the panel approved a plan for past due water bills spreading payments out over six months. Kip McClary, manager of General Services, said about 550 accounts have contributed to lost revenues in the neighborhood of $70,000.

The report from County Manager Greg Martin drew an approval for an emergency local small business grant program. He also updated the board on 2021-22 legislative goals submittals.

Alan Wooten