RIEGELWOOD — Lawmen and dive teams have found a body in the Cape Fear River.

The discovery was made Saturday about 9:30 a.m. in Columbus County near the Riegelwood Country Club, just off N.C. 87 at the end of Old Stage Road. This is adjacent to the site of the International Paper Co. A search following what the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deemed a credible tip had begun Friday with the Sheriff’s Office in Columbus County and water search and rescue teams near where the river crosses N.C. 11 at the Bladen-Columbus county line.

The nine-hole golf course is about 4 miles as the crow flies from the N.C. 11 bridge, with seven significant bends in the river.

Sheriff’s offices from both counties processed the crime scene and the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh for an autopsy. Next of kin were to be notified before public release of the identity.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the search started in response to a tip on an assault in the county. Saturday, a release said there is belief foul play is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.