ELIZABETHTOWN — Two lab-confirmed positive cases of coronavirus were recorded for Bladen County on Saturday, pushing its total since the pandemic began to 670.

Nine people have died in the county related to the virus. Saturday’s county report said there have been 628 recoveries and are 33 active cases. One person remains hospitalized.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 183 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 77 in Bladenboro; 62 in East Arcadia; 60 in White Oak; 59 in Clarkton; 48 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. The deaths are credited as two in Elizabethtown and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,521 deaths, up 56 from Friday.

• 153,641 cases, up 1,729.

• 996 hospitalized, down 19.

• 2,052,118 tests, up 16,919.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 196 deaths and 10,191 cases. Cumberland has 65 deaths and 3,680 cases; Robeson has 58 deaths and 3,198 cases; Columbus has 50 deaths and 1,036 cases; Sampson has 19 deaths and 1,545 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 732 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,285 deaths and 15,172 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 195 nursing homes, 109 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 64-day supply and all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.8 percent of the deaths (1,154) and 51.2 percent of the cases (78,716).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 271 deaths and 23,978 positive cases, Gaston County has 60 deaths and 3,783 cases, Rowan County has 54 deaths and 2,496 cases, Cabarrus County has 51 deaths and 2,929 cases, and Union County has 47 deaths and 3,648 cases — a total of 483 deaths and 36,834 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 188 deaths and 13,522 cases, Durham County has 81 deaths and 6,577 cases, Johnston County has 49 deaths and 3,562 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 1,808 cases — a total of 368 deaths and 25,469 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 163 deaths and 6,314 cases, Forsyth County has 66 deaths and 5,790 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,307 cases, and Davidson County has 31 deaths and 2,002 cases — a total of 303 deaths and 16,413 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.6 million confirmed cases and 175,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.5 million.

There are more than 23 million cases worldwide, with more than 800,000 deaths.

