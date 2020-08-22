GARLAND — A break in a recycle line caused an unintended swine wastewater discharge in Bladen County near the Cumberland and Sampson county lines, Smithfield Foods says.

A release from the pork company said it happened Thursday on Farm 2601-2, which is at 7301 N.C. 210 outside of Garland. As soon as discovered, steps were followed to stop the flow, and to contain and return wastewater to the permitted system. The estimated discharge was 10,000 to 15,000 gallons.

The release said some of the wastewater entered an unnamed tributary of Smith Mill Pond Run.

Remediation efforts were successful, Smithfield said, in capturing and land applying the majority of the discharged material.