CDC survey yields alarming mental health picture; Bladen task force resumes Sept. 8

DUBLIN — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 4 in 10 Americans are struggling with mental health issues, substance use to cope is increasing and suicidal thoughts are high among young adults.

That’s the conclusion of a new survey released this month from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. It comes just as the Bladen County Substance Abuse Task Force, sidelined without meetings since COVID-19 struck in the spring, plans to resume meetings next month.

The group, which is open to anyone wishing to attend, will shift from its normal meeting location in the conference room at the Bladen County Health Department to the auditorium of Bladen Community College.

The meeting is Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.

Expected on the agenda are sub-group updates on schools, law enforcement, self-help and support groups, education and the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, faith groups, and consolidated health groups.

It is believed that the nation was in the midst of significant mental health issues prior to the virus, and in particular there have long been concerns in Bladen County. The virus has brought government lockdowns, social distancing, a lack of social engagement, illness, lost jobs and financial woes.

North Carolina, in particular, is only partially into the second of three phases of reopening from Gov. Roy Cooper’s shutdown orders of the state’s economy in March. More than 863,000 people in North Carolina have been paid over $7 billion in federal and state benefits since mid-March.

The survey broke down answers through gender, age and race/ethnicity. It asked questions about substance use and thoughts of suicide.

Anxiety or depressive disorders, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts were highest for ages 18 to 24. Nearly two-thirds of the group responded to having experienced anxiety or depressive disorder. It was 4 of 10 for ages 25-44, 1 of 5 for ages 45 to 64. Among those 65 and older, it was 8.1 percent.

In the 30 days prior to the survey, 1 out of 4 young adults considered suicide — again, higher than any age group. It was 16 percent for ages 25-44, 3.8 percent for ages 45-64, and 2 percent for those 65 and older.

To cope with virus-related stress, 24.7 percent — again, 1 in 4 — of young adults said they started or increased substance abuse. For ages 25-44, it was 1 in 5, or 19.5 percent. The figures were less for ages 45-64 (7.7 percent) and 65 and up (3 percent).

Men were slightly more likely than women in the last 30 days to have considered suicide.

In the overall population, 4 of 10 were identified with at least one adverse mental or behavioral health symptom; 3 of 10 an anxiety or depressive disorder; and 3 percent starting or increasing substance use to cope with virus-related stress.

The survey’s questions on employment status and unpaid adult caregivers was also alarming.

Of those considered essential workers, 1 in 5 had considered suicide in the previous 30 days and 1 in 4 had started or increased substance use to cope with pandemic stress.

More than half, 56.1 percent, of unpaid adult caregivers were identified with anxiety or depressive disorder, and 32.9 percent had started or increased substance use. The consideration of suicide among the group was 30.7 percent — or almost 1 in 3.

The survey of more than 5,000 people was taken June 24-30.

