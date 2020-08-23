Volunteers, anonymous donation ease some of the pain from her house fire

CLARKTON — Progress anchored in volunteers is being made at the site of an Easter Sunday fire, and resident Michelle DeMers is excited to get her home site cleared.

An anonymous financial donation, following DeMers’ story appearing in the Bladen Journal, multiplied into volunteers clearing the land and hauling debris from the site tucked behind grain bins on a dead-end road across from some railroad tracks. The 1800s house of five bedrooms and two baths burned April 12, then smoldered for about nine days.

She’s lived in a tent and her car since. As Hurricane Isaias approached earlier this month, the newspaper was contacted by another volunteer offering shelter for DeMers through the storm.

“I am so grateful for them, that group of people,” DeMers said this week. “All of them were so kind and an amazing group of people.”

Some drove equipment, others helped orchestrate the job site.

Gil Granda usually does building inspections and indoor air quality control. Wednesday he was helping DeMers, following his passion.

“The minute I found out about it I asked Hobbs Sutton what could I do to help,” he said. “I don’t care what it is, I just want to help. I just want to do something to help, even if it’s just stand around.

“Our goal is to make a perfectly clean, smooth surface, to start the next step.”

Granda said that this was the first time he has worked on a project like this, but added that he is an avid volunteer.

“Anytime that I hear that I can help I volunteer my time,” he said. “I always jump at it if I am able to and have the time. It makes me feel great. I will always do that.”

Clearing began Wednesday, with dumpsters filled and used to remove the charred remains by the end of the week. A fresh layer of topsoil was spread on Friday.

“We are going to get a nice, smooth surface, so the homeowner can move on with building a nice, new house,” Granda said.

“This was an easy thing for us to do, to help her get a little further down the path,” Sutton said. “I hope and pray we put her in a better position and her life gets easier.”

Now she is able to get the rest of the site cleaned up with a dumpster that is being left behind. She still has remnants left of what was outside her home, and she is ready to keep cleaning away.

“I sincerely believe that this has to happen before she can move forward with anything,” Sutton said. “We have to get through this part of cleaning the slate so to speak.

“It’s a hard thing and I felt a little bit like I was forcing her hand.”

DeMers was appreciative.

“Honestly I feel happy all that rubbish is gone,” she said.

Which wasn’t easy. But she says she realized that it was really about letting go, and letting God work.

“I really saw things leaving that I wanted to keep,” she said, “and I realized I needed to let it go and see what God’s plan is for me.”

