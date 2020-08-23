ELIZABETHTOWN — A net loss of one coronavirus case in the daily report Sunday dropped Bladen County to 669 since the pandemic began.

The county has had four deaths and 106 lab-confirmed cases added this month, but only 18 cases in the last eight days following a run of seven, six and 11 over a three-day period. The county counts nine deaths since the pandemic began, according to its Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Sunday’s county report said there have been 628 recoveries. One person remains hospitalized, and 32 cases are considered active.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 183 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 77 in Bladenboro; 62 in East Arcadia; 61 in White Oak; 59 in Clarkton; 48 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. The deaths are credited as two in Elizabethtown and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,531 deaths, up 10 from Saturday.

• 155,113 cases, up 1,472.

• 898 hospitalized, down 98.

• 2,078,472 tests, up 26,354.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 196 deaths and 10,191 cases. Cumberland has 65 deaths and 3,727 cases; Robeson has 58 deaths and 3,209 cases; Columbus has 50 deaths and 1,040 cases; Sampson has 20 deaths and 1,551 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 738 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,285 deaths and 15,172 positive cases — these numbers were unchanged from the Saturday report. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 195 nursing homes, 109 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities — numbers also unchanged from the Saturday report. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 84 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 27 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 31 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 64-day supply and all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.6 percent of the deaths (1,155) and 51.2 percent of the cases (79,463).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 271 deaths and 24,129 positive cases, Gaston County has 61 deaths and 3,814 cases, Rowan County has 54 deaths and 2,556 cases, Cabarrus County has 51 deaths and 2,958 cases, and Union County has 47 deaths and 3,679 cases — a total of 484 deaths and 37,136 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 188 deaths and 13,700 cases, Durham County has 81 deaths and 6,599 cases, Johnston County has 49 deaths and 3,595 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 1,891 cases — a total of 368 deaths and 25,785 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 163 deaths and 6,377 cases, Forsyth County has 66 deaths and 5,824 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,318 cases, and Davidson County has 31 deaths and 2,023 cases — a total of 303 deaths and 16,542 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.6 million confirmed cases and 176,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.5 million.

There are more than 23.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 805,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.