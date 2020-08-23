ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County will be spared the twin threat of hurricanes now looming in the Atlantic Basin.

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are headed toward landfall along the Gulf Coast, bringing the possibility of life-threatening winds and flooding in Louisiana and Alabama, and possibly eastern Texas. Marco reached hurricane status while over the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura killed seven in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Before the weekend, their paths still held possibility to turn toward North Carolina. Bladen County, with Isaias visiting Aug. 3, had had four hurricanes in 47 months.

Marco is projected to make landfall in the New Orleans vicinity Monday evening. Laura is expected to be a bit further west toward the Texas border when coming ashore about 48 hours later.

A third system off the coast of Africa being monitored Thursday for development did not materialize.

The peak of hurricane season lasts from mid-August to late October. The Atlantic Basin’s full season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. There were 21 names put in place for storms this season; Laura and Marco are 12th and 13th from that list.

