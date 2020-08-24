Coroanvirus: Bladen County records 10th death; case total 111 in August

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded a 10th death from the coronavirus, the county Health Department says.

The figure is different than what the state Department of Health and Human Services released about two to three hours earlier. Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Bladen County Health Department, confirmed the fatality in an email to the Bladen Journal later in the afternoon.

The death marks the fifth in 12 days for the county. Bladen also logged another five lab-confirmed cases, pushing its total since the pandemic began to 674.

There have been 111 cases this month. Since the pandemic began, there have been 630 recoveries. There are 34 caess considered active and one person hospitalized.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 184 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 77 in Bladenboro; 65 in East Arcadia; 60 in Clarkton; 48 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. There had been 61 in White Oak as of Sunday, but Monday’s report showed 0.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,535 deaths, up four from Sunday.

• 156,396 cases, up 1,283.

• 948 hospitalized, up 50.

• 2,087,695 tests, up 9,003.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Bladen County’s cases are 54 percent men. The ages 25-49 group represents 43 percent of all cases, ages 50-64 is 21 percent, and ages 18-24 is 15 percent. Age 17-and-under is 10 percent. Ages 65-74 is 6 percent and ages 75-and-up is 4 percent.

State numbers by age are very similar. However, across the state, 52 percent with the virus are women.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 197 deaths and 10,302 cases. Cumberland has 65 deaths and 3,745 cases; Robeson has 58 deaths and 3,219 cases; Columbus has 50 deaths and 1,040 cases; Sampson has 20 deaths and 1,558 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 740 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,287 deaths and 15,318 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 199 nursing homes, 109 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

In Friday’s detailed report on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change for Bladen County. There remains one outbreak involving two staff members at an Elizabethtown nursing home, and one cluster involving five staff at an Ivanhoe educational facility. The state defines an outbreak as two or more in a congregate living setting, a cluster as five or more at an educational place such as a school or daycare.

With 83 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 31 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 64-day supply and all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.6 percent of the deaths (1,158) and 51.2 percent of the cases (80,075).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 274 deaths and 24,260 positive cases, Gaston County has 61 deaths and 3,846 cases, Rowan County has 54 deaths and 2,572 cases, Cabarrus County has 51 deaths and 2,986 cases, and Union County has 47 deaths and 3,702 cases — a total of 487 deaths and 37,366 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 188 deaths and 13,842 cases, Durham County has 81 deaths and 6,626 cases, Johnston County has 49 deaths and 3,618 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 1,955 cases — a total of 368 deaths and 26,041 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 163 deaths and 6,427 cases, Forsyth County has 66 deaths and 5,876 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,325 cases, and Davidson County has 31 deaths and 2,040 cases — a total of 303 deaths and 16,668 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.7 million confirmed cases and 176,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.6 million.

There are more than 23.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 809,000 deaths.

