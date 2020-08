DUBLIN — Untreated wastewater was unintentionally released by the town of Dublin on Friday, affecting the Lumber River Basin.

A release says an estimated 14,000 gallons went out near the 200 block of East 4th Street near the intersection of Hursey Street. The wastewater went into a ditch that feeds into Bakers Creek.

The state Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the matter.