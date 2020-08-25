ELIZABETHTOWN — The state Department of Health and Human Services has still not caught up to the Bladen County Health Department in coronavirus fatalities data released.

Tuesday’s updates by DHHS and the Health Department were still different, the county including a 10th death and the state still listing the number as nine.

Dr. Terri Duncan’s latest report also includes 633 recoveries and a total of 680 cases since the pandemic began, six of which were added Tuesday. There is one person hospitalized among 37 active cases.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 185 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 77 in Bladenboro; 65 in East Arcadia; 61 each in White Oak and Clarkton; 48 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,570 deaths, up 35 from Monday. Fifteen were in congregate living settings.

• 157,741 cases, up 1,345.

• 1,000 hospitalized, up 52.

• 2,102,359 tests, up 14,664.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Bladen County’s cases are 54 percent men. The ages 25-49 group represents 43 percent of all cases, ages 50-64 is 21 percent, and ages 18-24 is 15 percent. Age 17-and-under is 10 percent. Ages 65-74 is 6 percent and ages 75-and-up is 4 percent.

State numbers by age are very similar. However, across the state, 52 percent with the virus are women.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 198 deaths and 10,413 cases. Cumberland has 65 deaths and 3,805 cases; Robeson has 59 deaths and 3,250 cases; Columbus has 50 deaths and 1,054 cases; Sampson has 20 deaths and 1,566 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 738 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,302 deaths and 15,535 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 202 nursing homes, 110 residential care facilities, 48 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

Tuesday’s detailed report on outbreaks and clusters had no changes. In outbreaks, an Elizabethtown nursing home lists two staff; in clusters, an Ivanhoe educational facility lists five staff.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves rose by a month to 93 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.6 percent of the deaths (1,171) and 51.2 percent of the cases (80,757).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 274 deaths and 24,408 positive cases, Gaston County has 62 deaths and 3,877 cases, Rowan County has 56 deaths and 2,616 cases, Cabarrus County has 51 deaths and 3,014 cases, and Union County has 47 deaths and 3,732 cases — a total of 490 deaths and 37,647 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 193 deaths and 14,004 cases, Durham County has 82 deaths and 6,650 cases, Johnston County has 49 deaths and 3,645 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 2,025 cases — a total of 374 deaths and 26,324 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 163 deaths and 6,479 cases, Forsyth County has 69 deaths and 5,915 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,332 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,060 cases — a total of 307 deaths and 16,786 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.7 million confirmed cases and 177,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.6 million.

There are more than 23.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 814,000 deaths.

