ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Substance Abuse Task Force is part of the initiative recognizing Monday as National Overdose Awareness Day.

In a release from the program coordinator, Dr. Cathy Gantz writes, “Please join us in remembering those individuals taken from our community too early. Drug misuse is a serious issue in our community and is on the rise. We also invite you to wear purple and/or silver to remember these individuals. Thank you for your continued support as we work diligently to bring about change in beloved Bladen County.”

Watching a video is also encouraged. Find it at facebook.com/publicmediaNC/videos/2733613186749065/. It is a virtual town hall style meeting through public television’s ncIMPACT, a show that explores key issues on how citizens find impactful solutions to the state’s challenges. This town hall is moderated by Anita Brown-Graham of the UNC School of Government.

Eastpointe, a managed care ccc, will host a webinar at 10 a.m. There will be a virtual chat discussion, stories of recovery and have a time to honor victims and families. The link is https://eastpointe.webex.com/eastpointe/onstage/g.php?MTID=e8691075cc4486683918b1d9dd6d409b2.

The July update from the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 619 opioid-related deaths in the calendar year 2020 thus far. The state had 1,788 in 2019. Both of those totals are considered provisional, subject to change as cases are finalized. The total in 2018 was 1,819.

Opioid overdose Emergency Department visits increased from 560 in July 2019 to 784 the same month this year in North Carolina. The total number of visits to the Emergency Department for overdoses involving medications or drugs with a dependency potential was 1,382, an increase of 19 percent compared to the same time last year.

