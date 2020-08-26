Harrells seniors receive senior blessings

HARRELLS — Seniors at Harrells Christian Academy, including Ivanhoe’s Katie Johnson, continued the school’s longtime tradition of receiving a blessing at the outset of the academic year.

The ceremony took place Sunday on the football field with a small group of parents and friends. Johnson chose Julie Ellis as her Senior Blesser.

The occasion includes each senior choosing an HCA teacher or faculty member to be his or her “blesser” began nearly 20 years ago and is an opportunity for every senior to enter into a prayerful covenant with a trusted mentor who will walk alongside them throughout their senior year. Some of HCA graduates’ favorite memories involve the times shared with their Senior Blesser and the wisdom, advice and love they received through this special bond.