ELIZABETHTOWN — An arrest has been made connected to the body found in a Columbus County part of the Cape Fear River.

Jim Robert Goins of Durham is facing a first-degree murder charge. Goins was taken into custody Tuesday night in Raleigh and returned to Bladen County.

Earlier this week, lawmen identified the victim as 54-year-old Kenneth Ross Covell of Durham. A release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says an altercation happened early Aug. 18 in East Arcadia.

An autopsy has been completed in Raleigh. Information on the cause of death remains withheld.

Lawmen and dive teams searched for Covell’s body on Friday and Saturday, finding it about 9:30 a.m. in the second day of the search near the Riegelwood Country Club, just off N.C. 87 at the end of Old Stage Road. This is adjacent to the site of the International Paper Co.

A search following what the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deemed a credible tip had begun Friday with the Sheriff’s Office in Columbus County and water search and rescue teams near where the river crosses N.C. 11 at the Bladen-Columbus county line.

The nine-hole golf course is about 4 miles as the crow flies from the N.C. 11 bridge, with seven significant bends in the river.

Sheriff’s offices from both counties processed the crime scene.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the search started in response to a tip on an assault in the county. Saturday, a release said there is belief foul play is involved. Monday’s release also referred to foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.