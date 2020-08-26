Coronavirus: County cases rise by four to 684

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County remains at nine deaths on the coronavirus data of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county added four lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday, rising to 684 since the pandemic began.

There have been 633 recoveries in the county, according to Tuesday’s report. Wednesday’s county Health Department had not been released at the time of this publishing.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 187 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 79 in Bladenboro; 66 in East Arcadia; 61 each in White Oak and Clarkton; 48 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,606 deaths, up 36 from Tuesday.

• 158,985 cases, up 1,244.

• 1,004 hospitalized, up four.

• 2,121,001 tests, up 18,642.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Bladen County’s cases are 54 percent men. The ages 25-49 group represents 44 percent of all cases, ages 50-64 is 21 percent, and ages 18-24 is 15 percent. Age 17-and-under is 10 percent. Ages 65-74 is 6 percent and ages 75-and-up is 4 percent.

State numbers by age are very similar. However, across the state, 52 percent with the virus are women.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 198 deaths and 10,413 cases. Cumberland has 65 deaths and 3,861 cases; Robeson has 59 deaths and 3,303 cases; Columbus has 51 deaths and 1,058 cases; Sampson has 20 deaths and 1,574 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 743 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,323 deaths and 15,737 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 196 nursing homes, 105 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and 12 other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, three in Pender, two in Columbus, and one each in Bladen and Robeson.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 93 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.7 percent of the deaths (1,190) and 51.2 percent of the cases (81,363).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 283 deaths and 24,545 positive cases, Gaston County has 62 deaths and 3,910 cases, Rowan County has 59 deaths and 2,628 cases, Cabarrus County has 51 deaths and 3,029 cases, and Union County has 47 deaths and 3,751 cases — a total of 502 deaths and 37,863 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 196 deaths and 14,151 cases, Durham County has 82 deaths and 6,699 cases, Johnston County has 49 deaths and 3,664 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 2,090 cases — a total of 377 deaths and 26,604 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 166 deaths and 6,518 cases, Forsyth County has 70 deaths and 5,952 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,346 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,080 cases — a total of 311 deaths and 16,896 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.7 million confirmed cases and 179,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.6 million.

There are more than 23.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 820,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.