Chemours, its contracted vendors facing complaints about bottled water delivery

FAYETTEVILLE — Residents near the Chemours Co. are getting water as directed by a judge.

But they’re not always getting it in a usable manner.

Images of damaged packaging and busted gallon jugs were shared with the Bladen Journal this week from the Facebook group “Grays Creek Residents united against PFAS in our wells and Rivers.” It is a group with approximately 2,500 members, which is close to the number of residences that are receiving water.

A judge’s order in February 2019 instructed Chemours to provide the water for those whose wells have contaminants that trace back to the embattled chemical company giant.

“Chemours is currently providing water to 2,697 residences,” Lisa Randall wrote in an email. She’s a Chemours spokeswoman. “Chemours has three water delivery vendors supplying water to residents: Crystal Springs, delivering weekly; American Pure Spring Water, delivering every other week; and LeBleu, delivering every other week.”

Residents have been frustrated since at least June 2017 with the revelation Chemours was contaminating the Cape Fear River with GenX. Further research has shown the company responsible for groundwater and air damage beyond the river. It has responded with investments of more than $100 million to fix problems, some moves made because of litigated settlements with environmental groups and the state Department of Environmental Quality.

“I don’t understand why we get the same amount of water as the people across the street,” Jill Wolfenbarger wrote in the Facebook group. “They are one person and we are five people.”

For one resident the amount provided is not even enough to meet their needs.

“We need extra water if you don’t use it,” Tiffinai Lee wrote. “We buy at least an additional 25 to 30 gallons every two weeks.”

Randall’s email explained some of the parameters.

“All residences receive 15-18 gallons per week, depending on vendor packaging,” Randall wrote to the Bladen Journal. “Each residence also receives a barcoded letter that allows them to pick up additional supplemental cases of water weekly from the Fayetteville Works plant site. Reduced delivery volumes are being provided to residents that have indicated the standard delivery amount is too much for their household.”

About two weeks ago, Ann Hester wrote on the Facebook page, “We have not gotten water in three weeks.”

Hester was advised by another group member to contact the Chemours hotline.

Randall stated that the furthest deliver is approximately 12 miles from the plant.

“Less than one percent of residents receiving bottled water have called with concerns regarding bottled water delivery,” she explained. “We log all resident calls to our community information line and all bottled water complaints are addressed with the vendor the day they are received. Concerns regarding bottled water delivery usually pertain to missed deliveries by the vendor. With missed deliveries that create an urgent need for water, either the vendor or Chemours’ contract partner, Parsons, will deliver water to residents within one day of reporting the issue.”

Complaints about container sizes, amounts of water and brands of water have also been made.

“We have received a small number of complaints regarding broken containers of water,” Randall says. “Cases cannot withstand significant stacking, and in some instances, moisture can impact the case packaging. Calls received on the community information line also include those requesting well sampling and filtration installation.”

Residents have stated that water is often dropped at the end of driveways.

“The cases of water are usually left as close to a residence entrance as possible, although circumstances sometimes limit access,” Randall wrote in her email.

A voucher program has been put in place to attempt to assist with concerns from recipients, she said.

“We have begun offering a voucher card to residents in lieu of home delivery of bottled water in order to provide residents with additional options that may be more convenient for them,” Randall explained. “Initially this program was rolled out to those residents who have expressed concerns about the brand of water or size of containers they were receiving. The cards are now being provided to residents who call in to the community line and request this option.”

The cards can be used at grocery stores, some internet vendors and also with bottled water delivery vendors.

“We have had a very positive community response to the voucher card and the flexibility it provides,” Randall wrote. “Beginning next month, we hope to be able to offer the cards to a larger group of residents who may prefer this option. We also encourage residents to learn more about the permanent water filtration systems they have been offered, and they can schedule a no-obligation consultation with filtration system experts by calling our 910-678-1101 number.”

Anyone with concerns about their bottled water delivery or wanting more information should call Chemours at 910-678-1101.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.