Bladenboro administrator settling in

BLADENBORO — The town administrator for Bladenboro is settling into his role, and now two months in he says that he is ready to keep pace with current projects and focus on new ones.

“I operate on an open door policy,” Oryan Lowry said. “I’m a veteran, and I have my door propped open. Any residents, any constituents, any business owners that want to come in and talk… and tell me what’s going on in the town of Bladenboro and how I can help.

“I’m a people person and I will do whatever it takes. Nobody’s perfect and nobody’s going to have the magic answer to make everybody get along and work together. But I just hope that my positive attitude and my outlook on life in general can just spread throughout the mentality, and build a rapport with the town employees and residents.”

Lowry said that continued beautification was one of his goals.

“We are doing our job, as far as maintaining the sidewalks down the main street,” he said. “But it is hard on the side streets, and if we just had people taking care of their property up to the streets, that would help things along.”

He said he is continuing the processes that his predecessor, Blake Proctor, had in place when it comes to blighted properties.

Lowry said that a good amount of planning will be the next step for Bladenboro, including the Elm Street concerns.

“That’s just going to be one of the long term projects that we are going to have to try to budget for over a course of five years, to do any capital improvement projects like that,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge undertaking on the town.

“There’s going to be massive projects, we are talking digging up all that asphalt and getting easements on all that private property to extend the road wider.”

In that process it is also going to require for a good amount of established trees to be removed, since they are part of the issue now with old piping beneath the road.

“It’s redoing those old water and sewer lines that have been there for over 40 to 50 years,” Lowry said.

He said that right now everyone is all about hazard mitigation and dealing with the flooding.

“But I love public administration and I have finally found my niche, because every day is not the same, and every day is different,” Lowry said.

Lowry served in the Army. Together with his wife Rebekah R. Lowry, he has a son, 6-year-old Oakley, and a daughter, 4-year-old Olivia. He is a graduate of UNC Pembroke where he earned his bachelor’s in science/biology and his master’s in public administration. In addition to spending time with his family, Lowry loves UNC athletics, playing golf and traveling.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.