TAR HEEL — Deputies in Bladen County helped the State Highway Patrol catch a suspected impaired driver Tuesday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer rig was stopped about 2:30 p.m. on N.C. 87 by a trooper. The driver ran from the scene but was later caught with the help of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Dale Browning, a 37-year-old from Chapel Hill, was jailed with bail set at $2,500. Among the charges he faces are driving while impaired and resisting a public officer.