ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of coronavirus cases monitored by the Health Department is in the midst of its lowest sustained run in more than two months.

There are 44 active cases, the ninth straight day cases have been fewer than 50. The caseload went to 68 on June 18 and didn’t drop below 50 again until Aug. 19; it has remained below since. On 22 days, there were more than 100 cases being observed, including a high of 160 on June 23 and 25.

Bladen County remains at nine deaths in data provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services. One death in the county is still under review at the state level, which could push the total to 10. Bladen County’s Health Department reported 10 deaths earlier in the week but went back to nine in its Wednesday update, and included the notation.

The county added five lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, rising to 689 since the pandemic began. There have been 636 recoveries in the county, and one person is hospitalized.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 185 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 80 in Bladenboro; 68 in East Arcadia; 63 in Clarkton; 61 in White Oak; 48 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,630 deaths, up 24 from Wednesday.

• 161,076 cases, up 2,091.

• 958 hospitalized, down 46.

• 2,152,725 tests, up 21,077.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 199 deaths and 10,688 cases. Cumberland has 65 deaths and 3,914 cases; Robeson has 59 deaths and 3,368 cases; Columbus has 51 deaths and 1,067 cases; Sampson has 20 deaths and 1,587 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 752 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,333 deaths and 15,951 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 198 nursing homes, 110 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, three in Pender, two in Columbus, and one each in Bladen and Robeson.

Cumberland also has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 89 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 93 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.6 percent of the deaths (1,200) and 51.1 percent of the cases (82,305).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 284 deaths and 24,744 positive cases, Gaston County has 63 deaths and 3,946 cases, Rowan County has 60 deaths and 2,708 cases, Cabarrus County has 52 deaths and 3,069 cases, and Union County has 48 deaths and 3,806 cases — a total of 507 deaths and 38,273 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 197 deaths and 14,387 cases, Durham County has 83 deaths and 6,753 cases, Johnston County has 50 deaths and 3,717 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 2,143 cases — a total of 380 deaths and 27,000 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 168 deaths and 6,572 cases, Forsyth County has 70 deaths and 5,984 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,370 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,106 cases — a total of 313 deaths and 17,032 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.8 million confirmed cases and 180,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.7 million.

There are more than 24.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 828,000 deaths.

