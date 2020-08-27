ELIZABETHTOWN — Three arrests were made Thursday following execution of a search warrant in Clarkton by lawmen from the sheriff’s offices of Bladen and Columbus counties.

Arrested were Desmond Ashley Perkins, 31, of Clarkton, Jeremy Octavia Johnson, 25 of Clarkton, and Sandie Shaw Britt, 37, of Clarkton, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says. Methamphetamine and heroin are included among the charges faced by Johnson, heroin among the charges faced by Perkins, and methamphetamine among the charges faced by Britt.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Perkins, and $50,000 each for Johnson and Britt.

The release says officers located methamphetamine, heroin, $1,500 in currency and a firearm during the search.