White Lake interviews for town administrator expected in September

WHITE LAKE — Six commissioners and the mayor will interview a small number of applicants for the newly created town administrator position.

The process is expected to continue in late September as the second, or more, part of an adjourned regular meeting from Sept. 8.

“We have received 12 resumes,” Mayor Goldston Womble said after Thursday’s meeting resumed in open session. “We reviewed those tonight. We are planning to proceed with some interviews.”

Asked afterward how many interviews, he said, “Not sure how many will interview, possibly three.”

The need for a town administrator position has grown for the residential resort community. The post was among three unifying points — improved stormwater retention and erosion control were the others — at a three-hour planning session in February.

In its July meeting, commissioners agreed to drop the budgeted salary of $60,602 when posting the advertisement, opting instead for “negotiable” and dependent on education and experience. Commissioners collectively said their hope was to land a person of experience rather than fresh out of college, but also not necessarily someone with limited years left in their career.

An experienced worker in public administration would be advantageous for the town’s balancing act of about 800 year-round residents that swells by the thousands in the 15 weeks from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Camp Clearwater alone, with about 1,000 lots, grows to a larger population than the county seat.

The 1,200-acre lake is a multiple-layered equation and literally the centerpiece around which everything revolves.

In May 2018, an aluminum sulfate treatment was credited with saving it. Close monitoring of its health and learning more about how water enters and exits has increased since, part of more than $700,000 in research. Commissioners put paid contract work by Dr. Diane Lauritsen into the new budget this summer and in April created the position of lake steward now filled by Steve Bunn.

The lake is owned by the state and the relationship has been rocky at best, contentious at worst. It’s water has long been unique, both for its clarity and among state-owned lakes as an economic driver. It is the hub of which $275 million in Bladen County tax base is attached; or put another way, its well-being impacts residents from East Arcadia to Tar Heel.

For the community, it is its heart and soul. For out-of-towners, it is arguably the county’s top attraction.

The town is in the process of addressing aging infrastructure, in part, with a $2 million low interest loan. The ability to meet the payments with confidence was passed on to residents with nominal rate increases.

In discussions prior to passing the 2020-21 budget, town leadership declined to add a police officer position because it was cost-prohibitive, and had general sentiment toward ending the post office agreement in 2021. Both will be coming up again.

White Lake has been using Elizabethtown’s Eddie Madden, a town manager, as a project manager for the multi-use path being installed. The project idea was born in the 2000-2020 White Lake Land Use Plan but didn’t have the first phase open until spring 2019. Grant acquisition was pivotal to its birth, and will be to its completion.

The board’s closed session lasted about 90 minutes. Womble said the town’s clerk would handle scheduling for applicants and extra meetings of the board.

