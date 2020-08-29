Coronavirus: Second nursing home in Bladen County has outbreak

ELIZABETHTOWN — A second nursing home in Bladen County has been identified with a coronavirus outbreak.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, which only releases facility names on Tuesdays and Fridays, included two nursing homes among its aggregate total in Saturday’s daily update as well as a cluster at a child care facility. Bladen East Health and Rehab appeared on the aggregate outbreak report July 22 and East Coast Migrant Head Start was first on the aggregate cluster report Aug. 1.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases in a congregate living setting, and a cluster as five or more in a school or child care facility.

The county Health Department, which gives information on local outbreaks and clusters to the state for its report, was asked for the name of the facility added to the report. At time of publication, the query had not been answered.

With eight cases recorded Saturday, Bladen County has crossed 700. The lab-confirmed coronavirus results pushed the tally to 702 since the worldwide pandemic began. Bladen County’s first case was included in the April 2 report. There have been 139 added this month, an improved pace compared to July (192) and June (271).

The number of active cases monitored, 51 in the Saturday report from the county Health Department, is also significantly improved. The county had 22 days with 100 or more between June 21 and Aug. 11.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 189 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 82 in Bladenboro; 68 in East Arcadia; 66 in Clarkton; 62 in White Oak; 48 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,683 deaths, up 31 from Friday’s noon report. Eighteen were in congregate living settings.

• 165,076 cases, up 2,585. This is the largest single-day increase; there have been 4,000 added in the last two reports.

• 965 hospitalized, down five.

• 2,218,149 tests, up 35,258. In the last two reports, tests have risen 65,424.

Four thousands cases and 65,424 tests were added in the last two reports, a 6.1 percent rate of positive return. The trend has been only people thinking they may be sick or have been exposed to the virus get tested, which arguably lessens the meaningfulness of the statistic to the population as a whole.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 202 deaths and 10,936 cases. Cumberland has 66 deaths and 3,994 cases; Robeson has 60 deaths and 3,482 cases; Columbus has 51 deaths and 1,095 cases; Sampson has 21 deaths and 1,603 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 762 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,360 deaths and 16,444 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 196 nursing homes, 104 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, three in Pender, two in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus, and one in Robeson.

Cumberland also has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 93 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.1 percent of the deaths (1,209) and 50.9 percent of the cases (84,009).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 284 deaths and 25,112 positive cases, Gaston County has 63 deaths and 4,052 cases, Rowan County has 60 deaths and 2,770 cases, Cabarrus County has 53 deaths and 3,136 cases, and Union County has 48 deaths and 3,898 cases — a total of 508 deaths and 38,968 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 199 deaths and 14,745 cases, Durham County has 83 deaths and 6,842 cases, Johnston County has 50 deaths and 3,780 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 2,239 cases — a total of 382 deaths and 27,606 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 170 deaths and 6,771 cases, Forsyth County has 74 deaths and 6,119 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,400 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,145 cases — a total of 319 deaths and 17,435 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.9 million confirmed cases and 182,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.8 million.

There are more than 24.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 839,000 deaths.

