ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County finished August having added 153 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.

The number continues a pattern of decline since 271 were logged in June, according to statistics released daily by the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 192 in July.

The county has had 10 deaths, with four in August the most of any month.

In Monday’s report, the state removed from its aggregate total of outbreaks a nursing home in Bladen County. It is unknown if this is Bladen East Health and Rehab, which was first on the report July 22, or the nursing home added in Saturday’s report. The state releases names in a detailed report on Tuesdays and Fridays; the county Health Department declined to name the new addition over the weekend.

There have been 644 recoveries in the county. Sixty-two cases are considered active.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 196 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 82 in Bladenboro; 70 in East Arcadia; 67 in Clarkton; 62 in White Oak; 51 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin. Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,702 deaths, up 10 from Sunday’s noon report.

• 167,313 cases, up 1,186.

• 923 hospitalized, up six.

• 2,256,172 tests, up 12,899.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 202 deaths and 10,997 cases. Cumberland has 66 deaths and 4,048 cases; Robeson has 60 deaths and 3,539 cases; Columbus has 51 deaths and 1,102 cases; Sampson has 21 deaths and 1,609 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 768 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,368 deaths and 16,697 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 195 nursing homes, 104 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, three in Pender, two each in Sampson and Columbus, and one each in Bladen and Robeson.

Cumberland also has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 84 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 29 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 93 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.1 percent of the deaths (1,218) and 50.7 percent of the cases (84,895).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 289 deaths and 25,345 positive cases, Gaston County has 63 deaths and 4,091 cases, Rowan County has 61 deaths and 2,805 cases, Cabarrus County has 54 deaths and 3,169 cases, and Union County has 49 deaths and 3,930 cases — a total of 516 deaths and 39,340 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 199 deaths and 14,967 cases, Durham County has 84 deaths and 6,908 cases, Johnston County has 50 deaths and 3,803 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 2,268 cases — a total of 383 deaths and 27,946 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 170 deaths and 6,861 cases, Forsyth County has 74 deaths and 6,160 cases, Randolph County has 43 deaths and 2,417 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,171 cases — a total of 319 deaths and 17,609 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6 million confirmed cases and 183,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.8 million.

There are more than 25.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 843,000 deaths.

