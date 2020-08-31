Healthy Helping runs through Dec. 31

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Division of Aging is sharing a produce prescription program that partners with Food Lion for those impacted by COVID-19.

Healthy Helping comes with easy steps for how to load and spend, and tips for use.

The first step is to enroll in the program with a care manager by phone. This can be done by calling 877-490-6642. Participants can buy fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables without added salt, sugar or fat.

Second, load $40 onto your MVP card by making a purchase of any amount using both the MVP and SNAP EBT cards. For frozen or canned foods, participants should look for the WIC label.

Third, spend Healthy Helping dollars each time while shopping by using your MVP card or purchase eligible fruits and vegetables. Anyone having an issue with loading the benefit can save the receipt and call the person who helped with enrollment.

Finally, the fourth step is to repeat the second step each month, loading another $40 onto your Food Lion MVP card and continuing to purchase fruits and vegetables.

The program ends Dec. 31.

More information and enrollment is available by calling 877-490-6642.