Coronavirus: County adds nine cases, now has 59 being monitored

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fifty-nine lab-confirmed coronavirus cases are being monitored by the Bladen County Health Department.

Its release on Thursday updating how the county is doing with the virus included an increase to 669 recoveries. There were nine cases added, and two people are hospitalized. Ten deaths are linked to COVID-19.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 205 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 83 in Bladenboro; 71 in East Arcadia; 68 in Clarkton; 62 in White Oak; 52 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 14 in Council; and seven in Dublin. Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,803 deaths, up 24 from Wednesday’s noon report. Eleven were in congregate living settings.

• 172,209 cases, up 1,656.

• 858 hospitalized, same as the day before.

• 2,347,837 tests, up 35,527.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 205 deaths and 11,489 cases. Cumberland has 67 deaths and 4,238 cases; Robeson has 61 deaths and 3,674 cases; Columbus has 52 deaths and 1,158 cases; Sampson has 21 deaths and 1,633 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 786 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,419 deaths and 17,450 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 200 nursing homes, 106 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, two each in Sampson and Columbus, and one each in Bladen, Robeson and Pender.

Cumberland also has two clusters, and Bladen and Sampson have one each.

With 77 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 44.9 percent of the deaths (1,259) and 50.5 percent of the cases (87,018).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 301 deaths and 25,856 positive cases, Gaston County has 66 deaths and 4,208 cases, Rowan County has 70 deaths and 2,867 cases, Cabarrus County has 54 deaths and 3,308 cases, and Union County has 52 deaths and 4,068 cases — a total of 543 deaths and 40,307 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 202 deaths and 15,391 cases, Durham County has 84 deaths and 7,017 cases, Johnston County has 52 deaths and 3,907 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 2,344 cases — a total of 388 deaths and 28,659 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 170 deaths and 7,076 cases, Forsyth County has 82 deaths and 6,287 cases, Randolph County has 44 deaths and 2,453 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,236 cases — a total of 328 deaths and 18,052 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.1 million confirmed cases and 186,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 4 million.

There are more than 26.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 866,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.