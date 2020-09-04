ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau: Bladen Charter School on Friday said four lab-confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to one classroom.

The school employs 61 staff and has 655 students in grades kindergarten through ninth.

“We are working closely with Bladen County Health Department as they follow the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on contact tracing of individuals who may have had close contact,” Elizabeth Cole wrote in a release Friday morning. She’s the school’s executive director. “When close contacts were identified, individuals/families were notified by the Health Department.”

Emereau is the only school in Bladen County thus far to incorporate in-person instruction and learning through the internet. Cole says about one-third of the student body families chose internet only, putting about one-third of the population on campus Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other third on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are deep clean days between the groups.

“The staff of Emereau: Bladen will continue to conduct daily screenings of all students, require face coverings and social distancing in classrooms and in other areas throughout the school,” Cole wrote. “We will continue to sanitize and disinfect classrooms daily and high touch areas frequently. What is most important is how we all work together to mitigate the impact and strive to keep our community as healthy and safe as possible. As you know, that lies not only in what we do as a school system and health district, but also in what we do as individual citizens, following the necessary precautions to keep each other safe.”

