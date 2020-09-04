Coronavirus: Ivanhoe cluster drops off state list

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County is down to just one outbreak, at a nursing home in Elizabethtown, and no clusters.

The state Department of Health and Human Services released its biweekly report just before 5 p.m. Friday. Bladen East Health and Rehab remains listed on the outbreak report, with six staff.

East Coast Migrant Head Start, in Ivanhoe and on the cluster report since Aug. 1, is no longer listed. Five staff cases were lasted initially and the number never changed.

Bladen County added 10 cases, moving to 748 since the pandemic began. There have been 10 deaths.

The number of recoveries and active cases, provided by the county Health Department, had not been released by 5 p.m. Friday.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 212 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 84 in Bladenboro; 72 in East Arcadia; 68 in Clarkton; 62 in White Oak; 52 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 14 in Council; and seven in Dublin. Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,839 deaths, up 36 from Thursday’s noon report. Twenty-four were in congregate living settings.

• 174,254 cases, up 2,045.

• 955 hospitalized, up 97.

• 2,347,837 tests, up 41,259.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 205 deaths and 11,692 cases. Cumberland has 67 deaths and 4,326 cases; Robeson has 61 deaths and 3,756 cases; Columbus has 52 deaths and 1,163 cases; Sampson has 21 deaths and 1,654 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 793 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,443 deaths and 17,682 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 203 nursing homes, 111 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, two each in Sampson and Columbus, and one each in Bladen, Robeson and Pender.

Cumberland also has two clusters, and Sampson has one.

With 82 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 45.1 percent of the deaths (1,279) and 50.4 percent of the cases (87,808).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 306 deaths and 26,021 positive cases, Gaston County has 66 deaths and 4,247 cases, Rowan County has 76 deaths and 2,899 cases, Cabarrus County has 55 deaths and 3,371 cases, and Union County has 52 deaths and 4,108 cases — a total of 555 deaths and 40,646 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 209 deaths and 15,555 cases, Durham County has 84 deaths and 7,051 cases, Johnston County has 52 deaths and 3,947 cases, and Orange County has 50 deaths and 2,371 cases — a total of 395 deaths and 28,924 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 171 deaths and 7,170 cases, Forsyth County has 82 deaths and 6,335 cases, Randolph County has 44 deaths and 2,474 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,259 cases — a total of 329 deaths and 18,238 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.1 million confirmed cases and 187,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 4 million.

There are more than 26.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 866,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.