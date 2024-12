ELIZABETHTOWN — Three men in their 20s from Whiteville were caught and arrested Friday by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Each faces charges related to a break-in on Twisted Hickory Road near N.C. 41. Charged are 26-year-old Latiek Langston, 23-year-old Steve Shyquan Smith and 20-year-old Cedric Rhodes.

Bail for each was set at $5,000.

The Sheriff’s Office release said the State Highway Patrol and Bladenboro Police Department helped in the search and apprehension of the suspects.