Sidewalk Sale! Annual Labor Day weekend bash is full throttle

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sultry summer sun didn’t slow down visitors Friday to the annual Labor Day Sidewalk Sale.

Despite the setbacks due to the coronavirus restrictions, people said they were still coming to town to just get away. Sales, and shoppers, were everywhere.

“I’m with my daughter and granddaughter,” said Peggy Catlette. “We’re here to get Christmas presents and get an early start. We have a place over at White Lake that we have been coming to since 1969. But years ago, when I was a little toddler, we would come to White Lake.

“This is just a place that we love to come, and always have. We have seen it grow, and things have changed, and we still keep coming.”

The weekend sales continued Saturday and will be there again on Monday.

Catlette said that she they don’t come downtown much, but that they like to come for the sales, for that early start to Christmas.

“We have shopped at Leinwands for years and we have shopped at Fisher’s for years,” she said. “It’s just comfortable.”

Something new was on the offering for them this holiday weekend — the coffee shop, Barefoot Brew. That was where they stopped to get a refreshing cool drink, and take a breather before continuing on.

“We just love it over at the lake, and we want to participate in the community, because everybody is sort of hurting now, because of the COVID stuff,” Catlette said.

She said that she wishes that everyone would be careful.

Her daughter, Christa McRae was walking along the rows as well, picking up items.

“It’s a yearly tradition,” McRae said. “We enjoy coming here and doing the sales and deals at the Sidewalk Sale.”

“I love to shop, and this is the only place I get all my clothes,” said Morgan McRae, Christa’s daughter. “And I love the people. It feels good to get out. I’m here for all the Labor Day sales and to get all the good deals.”

She was back for the weekend, while being in school out of Greenville.

“I’m out here looking for my business trip to Salt Lake City, Utah,” said Kelli Jackson. “I have been through when they have the sales.”

She said the remembered that it was Labor Day weekend, and she knew that she had the trip planned, and needed a few things.

“I figured I would get coffee and check out the shops,” Jackson said. “I was looking for outfits and jewelry, and I had my burger and my coffee.”

And if you wanted more, and needed something to offset the caffeine from the coffee and cholesterol from the burger, the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market had fresh produce. A few small vendors were out there with their tables, and also the fruits and vegetables were ready for picking.

Denice Carter came out to get some plums, and see what was for sale out on the tables.

“I’m just shopping,” she said.

She said that she doesn’t come out for the sidewalk sales very often.

“But the reason for that is that everything is still sky high,” she said. “Poor people can’t afford to buy it. But if you don’t have any money, you can get out there and you can look.

“Basically that’s what I would be doing, a lot of looking. I’m looking for those items that are a dollar or two.”

Carter was quick to say that she comes to the produce stand often, particularly for the tomatoes.

“I love coming later when there’s collards, and cabbage,” Carter said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

