Coronavirus: Bladen County adds two more cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two cases were added for Bladen County on Sunday in the state Department of Health and Human Services’ daily coronavirus report.

That pushes the total to 764 since the pandemic began. There have been 10 deaths. The county Health Department did not release a daily report for the third day in a row; at last report, there had been 669 people who had recovered. Bladen County Government’s decision to halt reports was not announced before their stoppage; updates were given during three previous holiday weekends of Easter, Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

The 85 active cases in the county would be the highest since Aug. 11.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 215 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 92 in Bladenboro; 73 in East Arcadia; 69 in Clarkton; 62 in White Oak; 52 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 14 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The ZIP numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,890 deaths, up one from Saturday’s noon report.

• 176,901 cases, up 1,086.

• 830 hospitalized, down one.

• 2,442,950 tests, up 32,079.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 209 deaths and 11,888 cases. Cumberland has 69 deaths and 4,416 cases; Robeson has 63 deaths and 3,822 cases; Columbus has 52 deaths and 1,179 cases; Sampson has 21 deaths and 1,674 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 797 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,494 deaths and 18,294 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 201 nursing homes, 102 residential care facilities, 43 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, two in Columbus, and one each in Bladen, Sampson, Robeson and Pender.

Sampson has one cluster.

With 77 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 44.5 percent of the deaths (1,287) and 50.2 percent of the cases (88,753).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 309 deaths and 26,211 positive cases, Gaston County has 66 deaths and 4,304 cases, Rowan County has 77 deaths and 2,934 cases, Cabarrus County has 55 deaths and 3,413 cases, and Union County has 52 deaths and 4,147 cases — a total of 559 deaths and 41,009 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 210 deaths and 15,741 cases, Durham County has 85 deaths and 7,114 cases, Johnston County has 52 deaths and 3,996 cases, and Orange County has 51 deaths and 2,418 cases — a total of 398 deaths and 29,269 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 171 deaths and 7,281 cases, Forsyth County has 82 deaths and 6,404 cases, Randolph County has 45 deaths and 2,492 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,298 cases — a total of 330 deaths and 18,475 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.2 million confirmed cases and 188,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 4.1 million.

There are more than 26.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 881,000 deaths.

