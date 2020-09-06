Dublin approves two contracts

DUBLIN — Multiple contracts were awarded Thursday night by the commissioners in Dublin.

One was for an air conditioning system overhaul at the Town Hall, and another for a sewer outfall replacement.

“The town has been awarded a combination of grants and a loan from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality,” said Town Clerk Ashely Matthews in a memorandum to the board. “The purpose of the Baker Creek Sewer Outfall Replacement Project is to replace or rehab approximately 3,200 linear feet of the town’s major sewer outfall line to the connection with the Elizabethtown system.”

The current pipe is a 10-inch pipe that is clay, aged out and failing. In addition to the sewer replacement project, 15 manholes near the Lyons Lift Station will be upgraded.

“I contacted six firms,” said Matthews.

Two of the six responded — WithersRavenel and LKC Engineering. Both were scored by Matthews, Commissioner David Kirby, and Town Maintenance Supervisor Jonathan Ward.

A motion was made to approve the contract with LKC, and passed unanimously.

Matthews also had sought out quotes on repairing or replacing the air conditioning system at the Town Hall. Two bids were received, and the one from Cape Fear Heating and Cooling was deemed a better deal.

“They said that they would replace the existing lines to outside, and haul away the old materials,” said Matthews. “The cost would be about $9,600.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.