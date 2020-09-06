Coronavirus: $1.1 billion package will provide one-time relief checks to families

RALEIGH — Checks of $335 to Bladen County families with at least one child are expected to arrive in bank accounts by mid-December.

Gov. Roy Cooper, in an announcement after 5 p.m. on Friday of the holiday weekend, lamented a COVID-19 relief package overwhelmingly approved by the General Assembly last week but said he would sign the bill into law anyway. In addition to the stimulus-style direct payments, the $1.1 billion measure also included a $50 increase in weekly unemployment benefits and more funds for virus testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.

“This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians,” Cooper said in a prepared statement. “Obviously I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward.”

The Senate first approved the bill 44-5 on Wednesday, and the House of Representatives the next day gave it a favorable 104-10 nod.

Cooper’s plan pitched in the week prior would have spent $978 million and expanded Medicaid, a move Republicans have repeatedly balked at because they say it is a broken program that first needs fixing. Cooper’s additional $559 million request included teacher bonuses and money for at-risk students.

The money approve comes from the state’s remaining $1.1 billion allotted by the federal CARES Act. It includes money for small businesses, many of which have been wrecked by Cooper’s lockdown of the state’s economy that in some cases is still ongoing (bars, nightclubs) and lasted more than 20 weeks for others.

Money to recruit poll workers on Election Day is also provided.

The funds for families can be used as they please, but is designed to help with child care or tutoring for those having difficulties with internet classes and no in-person instruction. Most who filed tax returns for 2019 would get the money automatically by mid-December, although people who didn’t make enough to file a return could apply until Oct. 15 for the payment.

“This package does so much good for so many people,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican and budget writer. “We are funding so much to help so many today — now.”

Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat, voted for the package but said, “We’re just not doing enough for those that we can be helping.”

Through a spokeswoman, Cooper said he was pleased the legislature approved his recommendations on broadband expansion and ensuring K-12 school districts won’t be penalized financially should enrollments drop.

Another element of the bill allows the state’s two virtual public charter schools to enroll 3,800 more students this year, and expands the eligibility for children to receive taxpayer-funded scholarships to attend private schools.

