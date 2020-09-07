Coronavirus: North Carolina hospitalizations down more than 40 percent

ELIZABETHTOWN — Statewide hospitalizations for coronavirus has fallen by 190 from the noon reports of Friday to Monday, and have dropped by 526 since a peak on July 29.

The Labor Day report listed 765 in hospitals across the state, down 65 from the day before according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The drops are of 19.9 percent over the holiday weekend, and 40.7 percent since late July.

Another piece of encouraging news from Monday’s DHHS report was the Bladen County total since the pandemic began reduced by one to 763. The county has had 10 deaths. The Bladen County Health Department has not release any updates on cases, hospitalizations or recoveries in four days, leaving the estimated active cases at 84. There were 669 recoveries at last report.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 215 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 92 in Bladenboro; 75 in East Arcadia; 69 in Clarkton; 62 in White Oak; 52 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 14 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

The ZIP numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,897 deaths, up seven from Sunday’s noon report.

• 177,919 cases, up 1,018.

• 765 hospitalized, down 65.

• 2,459,582 tests, up 16,632.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 209 deaths and 11,987 cases. Cumberland has 69 deaths and 4,478 cases; Robeson has 63 deaths and 3,839 cases; Columbus has 52 deaths and 1,186 cases; Sampson has 21 deaths and 1,675 cases; and Pender has four deaths and 809 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,499 deaths and 18,377 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 201 nursing homes, 102 residential care facilities, 43 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, two in Columbus, and one each in Bladen, Sampson, Robeson and Pender.

Sampson has one cluster.

With 78 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 28 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 31 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 44.7 percent of the deaths (1,294) and 50.1 percent of the cases (89,139).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 316 deaths and 26,301 positive cases, Gaston County has 66 deaths and 4,325 cases, Rowan County has 77 deaths and 2,945 cases, Cabarrus County has 55 deaths and 3,430 cases, and Union County has 52 deaths and 4,180 cases — a total of 566 deaths and 41,181 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 210 deaths and 15,819 cases, Durham County has 85 deaths and 7,129 cases, Johnston County has 52 deaths and 4,016 cases, and Orange County has 51 deaths and 2,429 cases — a total of 398 deaths and 29,393 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 171 deaths and 7,322 cases, Forsyth County has 82 deaths and 6,432 cases, Randolph County has 45 deaths and 2,499 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,312 cases — a total of 330 deaths and 18,565 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.2 million confirmed cases and 189,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 4.2 million.

There are more than 27.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 890,000 deaths.

