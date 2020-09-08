Coronavirus: State has smaller increase of cases in Tuesday report

ELIZABETHTOWN — On a day when North Carolina had one of its smallest number of increases in weeks, Bladen County added eight lab-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The county’s total since the pandemic began is 771. North Carolina’s total cases rose just 716 on Tuesday.

Bladen County has recorded 10 deaths and had at least 669 recoveries. No new data from the county has been made available since Thursday about 5 p.m. The number of active cases is believed to still be under 100.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is expected to release its detailed listing of outbreaks and clusters later in the day, as it usually does on Tuesdays and Fridays. (Check back for updates.)

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 216 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 95 in Bladenboro; 75 in East Arcadia; 69 in Clarkton; 64 in White Oak; 52 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 15 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,909 deaths, up 12 from Monday’s noon report.

• 178,635 cases, up 716.

• 827 hospitalized, up 62.

• 2,469,977 tests, up 10,395.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 211 deaths and 12,043 cases. Cumberland has 70 deaths and 4,509 cases; Robeson has 63 deaths and 3,862 cases; Columbus has 52 deaths and 1,191 cases; Sampson has 21 deaths and 1,679 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 802 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,505 deaths and 18,454 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 201 nursing homes, 102 residential care facilities, 43 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, two in Columbus, and one each in Bladen, Sampson, Robeson and Pender.

Sampson has one cluster.

With 80 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 28 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 32 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 44.7 percent of the deaths (1,299) and 50.1 percent of the cases (89,469).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 318 deaths and 26,363 positive cases, Gaston County has 67 deaths and 4,348 cases, Rowan County has 78 deaths and 2,962 cases, Cabarrus County has 56 deaths and 3,445 cases, and Union County has 52 deaths and 4,193 cases — a total of 571 deaths and 41,311 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 210 deaths and 15,887 cases, Durham County has 85 deaths and 7,144 cases, Johnston County has 52 deaths and 4,030 cases, and Orange County has 51 deaths and 2,436 cases — a total of 398 deaths and 29,497 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 171 deaths and 7,367 cases, Forsyth County has 82 deaths and 6,457 cases, Randolph County has 45 deaths and 2,510 cases, and Davidson County has 32 deaths and 2,327 cases — a total of 330 deaths and 18,661 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.3 million confirmed cases and 189,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 4.2 million.

There are more than 27.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 897,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten