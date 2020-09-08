Task force resumes meeting, gets subgroup updates

DUBLIN — With some coronavirus meeting restrictions eased, the Bladen County Substance Abuse Task Force gathered for the first time in half a year on Tuesday.

Nearly two dozen participants were updated on the work of subgroups for schools, law enforcement and judicial, self-help and support groups, ABC Board and education, faith-based groups, and consolidated health.

David Howell, director of Emergency Medical Services, updated the task force on a grant received for $199,643 going toward rural EMS training, substance abuse and mental health services. County commissioners were updated on the grant at their Aug. 17 meeting.

When last they met on March 17, the task force had changed its name a month earlier and began implementation of a strategic plan. The subgroup meetings were about to begin happening just as COVID-19 began bringing a halt to gatherings and the state went into a 30-day stay at home order issued by the governor.

Because some of those meetings never got going, some updates Tuesday were minimal.

Dr. Cathy Gantz, the program director from the county Health Department, said the organization of the meetings for self-help and support groups is in place but awaiting Gov. Roy Cooper lifting more restrictions. The group has digital information available to give when people call Celebrate Recovery or the Health Department.

She also shared information on some negative and positive word phrases associated with substance use, which in fact could lead the task force to change names again.

Meredith DuBose, for the subgroup on the alcohol board and education, said meetings are going to be once a month rather than every Friday at Dream Works. Though tentative, the time is likely to be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. An approval has also been gained for Dream Works in Elizabethtown to be an assessment provider for those facing charges of driving while impaired.

The Rev. David Foster’s report for the faith-based subgroup was provided by Gantz. More than two dozen attended a Feb. 27 meeting, and a second meeting was canceled by the virus outbreak.

Foster has pledged for his group to communicate with pastors and churches, urging them to take a strong initiative against substance use; set up more support groups; seek direction for setting up support groups for those who have lost loved ones; and set up a call to prayer at a specific time each month.

Charles Ray Peterson, a county commissioner and founder of the group nearly three years ago to the day (Sept. 12, 2017), said if a $50,000 grant award from Eastpointe comes through the money would be used for Southeastern Crossroads, Cape Fear Teen Challenge, Open Door Ministry, Celebrate Recovery and further implementation of the strategic plan.

The task force will not meet in October but will resume on Nov. 10, again in the auditorium of Bladen Community College.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.