ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners have unanimously approved Robby Priest to serve with them until the Nov. 3 special election decides the remainder of the unexpired District 3 position.

Priest is the son of Russell Priest, the commissioner who died July 30. The county’s Democratic Party nominated his son to fill the short-term vacancy. He is the head football coach and a physical education teacher at East Bladen High School. He did not file for the special election.

Voters this fall are choosing the successor to serve the final two years of the unexpired term. Matt Dixon, an Elizabethtown lawyer, is running against the Rev. Cameron McGill, a White Lake pastor. The seat’s quadrennial spot on the ballot comes up in 2022.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Sept. 21 commissioners meeting. Priest will serve until the new board members are sworn in during the December meeting.

Following a closed session after two hours in session, the board approved a request from Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial to apply for an EDA grant to assist in funding a Bladenboro downtown revitalization project. There is not a specified dollar amount. The motion passed unanimously.

Commissioners also held a public hearing for a zoning change near Garland and took action as the county’s water district board. Updates were provided by department heads Dr. Terri Duncan related to COVID-19; Renee Davis on tax collections; Nathan Dowless on a county mass feeding plan and the 2020 Emergency Operations Plan; and Greg Elkins on the 2020 Census.

Duncan said the Health Department has been advised to be ready for a limited supply vaccine by Nov. 1, and by March 1 for a general vaccine of the mass population. The board approved three part-time positions to provide COVID-19 clinical support and nursing functions.

The board approved a change order request for the county courthouse window project, and as the water board, approved a $106,129 agreement with Bill Worley & Sons of Chadbourn for building a storage building.

The public hearing for rezoning land at 118 Davis Road did not get an action; state law doesn’t permit an action in the same meeting if any of the commissioners are attending remotely. Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins participated by telephone sans the closed session.

Sisters Carlene Coble McIntyre and Emily Coble, land owners adjacent to the property, voiced opposition to Jermaine Johnson’s wish to have it rezoned so he can sell automobiles. Johnson said the property is next to that of his parents, and his mother is in declining health.

The opposition said the proposal to sell cars among residences and farms was “a total anomaly to the flavor of the community.”

During Greg Martin’s county manager report, the board approved a request from David Pait of RealWord Outdoors to hold men’s prayer meetings on the steps of the Bladen County Courthouse each Tuesday at 7 p.m. in October.

The board also approved Martin’s invitation to go forward with an application for funds available in the state’s Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program.

At the outset of the meeting, Martin introduced the board to Tyshell Jones. She is the county’s new human resources director.

