Coronavirus: North Carolina numbers decline in latest daily report

ELIZABETHTOWN — Less than 4 percent of the nearly 35,000 lab tests came back positive in results added to the state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard on Sunday.

The daily report also went down in number of hospitalizations.

For Bladen County, a day after adding 15 cases and its 11th fatality, only one case was added to push the total to 799 since the pandemic began. The county Health Department says 13 people are hospitalized and 719 have made recoveries.

Sixty-nine cases are considered active.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 229 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 101 in Bladenboro; 80 in East Arcadia; 73 in Clarkton; 65 in White Oak; 53 in Tar Heel; 18 in Kelly; 16 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,052 deaths, up five from Saturday’s noon report.

• 184,936 cases, up 1,196.

• 831 hospitalized, down 39.

• 2,616,108 tests, up 34,976.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 219 deaths and 12,539 cases. Cumberland has 74 deaths and 4,714 cases; Robeson has 66 deaths and 4,040 cases; Columbus has 52 deaths and 1,258 cases; Sampson has 22 deaths and 1,696 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 831 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,581 deaths and 19,457 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 210 nursing homes, 101 residential care facilities, 37 correctional institutions and 10 other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, three in Sampson, two in Columbus and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Bladen and Sampson have one cluster each.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 44.1 percent of the deaths (1,345) and 49.7 percent of the cases (91,964).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 331 deaths and 26,868 positive cases, Gaston County has 70 deaths and 4,546 cases, Rowan County has 79 deaths and 3,041 cases, Cabarrus County has 58 deaths and 3,588 cases, and Union County has 56 deaths and 4,345 cases — a total of 594 deaths and 42,388 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 213 deaths and 16,318 cases, Durham County has 88 deaths and 7,307 cases, Johnston County has 54 deaths and 4,117 cases, and Orange County has 54 deaths and 2,519 cases — a total of 409 deaths and 30,261 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 174 deaths and 7,673 cases, Forsyth County has 86 deaths and 6,617 cases, Randolph County has 49 deaths and 2,584 cases, and Davidson County has 33 deaths and 2,441 cases — a total of 342 deaths and 19,315 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.4 million confirmed cases and 193,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 4.7 million.

There are more than 28.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 921,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.