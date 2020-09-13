DUBLIN — First Responders Career Night is Thursday at Bladen Community College’s Student Resource Center.

It is from 5 to 7 p.m. and a partnership of the college, NCWorks and the Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board. Those interested in joining law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, becoming a wildlife officer or public safety administrator are encouraged to attend.

Information will be available on careers, salaries, benefits and the requirements of the fields, a release says.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Questions can be directed to NCWorks at 910-862-3255.