Building at East Arcadia desperate for more than $135,000 in repairs

EAST ARCADIA — The floor in the Berline P. Graham Multipurpose Building is buckling from problems above it.

Vinyl facing in the gym at East Arcadia School, the underneath side of the roof visible from the inside, has pieces that need to be fixed. Air conditioning problems have caused unequal distribution of ambient air.

For the pre-kindergarten through fourth grade school on the sparsely populated southern end of the county serving about 70 students, the $135,000 cost of repairs is a significant challenge.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said, “We hope at some point, to build a multipurpose building for kindergarten through eighth grade.”

Taylor said he was not saying the district is necessarily planning any new construction currently, but he did say that a multipurpose building would be preference for new construction.

Built in 1989, issues have been existent throughout its lifetime. Taylor and Principal Ursula Wooten say the community makes use of the building, but last year there were only two occasions.

The only other multipurpose building owned by Bladen County Schools is at Dublin Primary School.

“That one is often used by the the town for the Peanut Festival,” Taylor said.

And in fact, the two are forever linked. The town wanted a gym for the school, and the Dublin Peanut Festival originated in September 1993 as part of the way to get it done.

“They were using the school as the main place for the festival,” said Valerie Newton, a spokeswoman for the district. “They quickly saw the need for some sort of multipurpose building.”

Taylor readily states that there are plenty of repairs to be done at East Arcadia. He said that with too much moisture, the building is deteriorating much faster than it would have otherwise.

“There are pieces of the vinyl facing that need to be fixed,” he said. “The roof leaks, and that has impacted the floor.”

To remove the floor and replace it with a rubberized floor like that of Dublin Primary and Elizabethtown Middle School, will cost is just under $75,000. To repair the roof inside would cost just under $36,000. The estimated cost for replacing the air conditioning with larger units and adding an additional 10-ton unit would be just over $24,000.

In the report of Russell Worley, the maintenance director, he writes, “This condition has been caused by the unequal distribution of conditioned air being applied in one area. The cooler air has created a moisture issue under the roof area.”

Taylor said priority determines the next steps, and at East Arcadia, “That priority is the air conditioning.”

It’s one that has taken a back seat so far, such as when the roofs at East Bladen and West Bladen high schools were fixed.

“Those two were high on the radar,” Taylor said.

The superintendent said the best-case scenario for the district, given the $135,000 price tag, is to try and find additional funding through a grant for the project.

“If you don’t run across a grant, you have to be very careful,” Taylor said.

