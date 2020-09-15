For Bladen County Schools preK-4, about half choose in-person instruction

ELIZABETHTOWN — About half of the kindergarten through fourth grade students enrolled in Bladen County Schools are expected to receive in-person instruction.

Dr. Robert Taylor, now in his 10th year as superintendent of the district, said Monday’s first day back in classrooms for preK-4 included 372 students. There are 1,447 enrolled, including 125 in pre-kindergarten.

“If we double those numbers, that would put in-face at 51 percent attendance,” Taylor said, referring to the district’s schedule.

Students from families who have opted for in-person instruction are in two groups, one going to the school buildings on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for deep cleaning. Another 370 or so are expected for their first day in elementary buildings on Thursday, and about 700 are remote learning all five days of the week.

On Monday, 111 students attended at Elizabethtown Primary, 100 at Bladen Primary, 56 at Dublin Elementary, 53 at Plain View, 40 at Bladen Lakes and 12 at East Arcadia. About one-fourth chose to ride the school buses, including just 10 at Plain View and six at East Arcadia.

Middle schools are expected to resume in buildings on Oct. 5, and high schools Oct. 23.

“There was a lot of anxiety last week,” Taylor said. “Today turned out pretty well.

“We do expect bus numbers to rise. Normally, first-day bus riderships does have a tendency to be lower. We’re hoping those numbers will be on the rise.”

The board, with only Dennis Edwards absent, was briefed on several items related to COVID-19. Among them were a discussion of county metrics that would cause the district to move back or forward with regard to virtual learning and in-person instruction.

Taylor said a group that included board Chairman Roger Carroll, Vice Chairman Glenn McKoy, district administrators and Dr. Terri Duncan of the Health Department concluded that the primary denominators will be percentage of cases, clusters or outbreaks, and a rolling seven-day average.

Dr. Jason Atkinson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, answered a question from Alan West on how virtual learning has gone since school began at all grade levels Aug. 17.

“Things have gone well,” Atkinson said. “There also are a few things to work through. We’ve gotten some positive feedback from parents. They’ve noticed a difference between when the COVID pandemic started and now.”

District administrators and board members discussed concerns — and what happens in the event of — students who are missing from contact with teachers for two days or more.

Other questions from board members were answered by Taylor or Atkinson regarding teachers’ lesson plans, teachers with underlying medical issues who need to work from home, lack of bus monitors, who does COVID-19 screening when students arrive on campus, and attendance.

The board went into closed session and returned to pass two action items, spoken of only as “A” and “B.” Other than stating the reason for the session — personnel — Carroll failed to give the public watching the virtual meeting any idea of what was being approved.

Edwards, Carroll said, is leading the school district’s representation and input to the Bladen County Substance Abuse Task Force, the group formerly known as the Opioid Task Force. Carroll said other board members are needed to sit on the district’s committee working on substance abuse, and that the group will have a representative working with the county task force.

The board will consider in-person meetings before its October meeting.

Taylor said the roof repairs at West Bladen and East Bladen high schools are near completion. He also introduced the new finance officer, Susan Harrison.

Carroll closed the meeting offering gratitude to all in the system who have helped make school work, naming teachers, staff and cafeteria people in particular.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.