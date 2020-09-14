Coronavirus: Day without cases, fatalities added

ELIZABETHTOWN — There was no changed in lab-confirmed coronavirus cases or fatalities for Bladen County in Monday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county remains at 799 cases since the pandemic began, 11 deaths, and 13 people are hospitalized among 69 cases considered active. There have been 719 recoveries.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 229 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 101 in Bladenboro; 80 in East Arcadia; 73 in Clarkton; 65 in White Oak; 53 in Tar Heel; 18 in Kelly; 16 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

Deaths number two in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, and one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,060 deaths, up eight from Sunday’s noon report.

• 185,781 cases, up 845.

• 895 hospitalized, up 64.

• 2,634,819 tests, up 18,711.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 219 deaths and 12,590 cases. Cumberland has 74 deaths and 4,745 cases; Robeson has 66 deaths and 4,050 cases; Columbus has 52 deaths and 1,260 cases; Sampson has 22 deaths and 1,701 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 834 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,587 deaths and 19,524 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 208 nursing homes, 97 residential care facilities, 35 correctional institutions and 10 other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, three in Sampson, two in Columbus and Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Bladen and Sampson have one cluster each.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99 days supply; all other categories are at least nine months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 44.1 percent of the deaths (1,348) and 49.7 percent of the cases (92,288).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 334 deaths and 26,931 positive cases, Gaston County has 70 deaths and 4,568 cases, Rowan County has 79 deaths and 3,054 cases, Cabarrus County has 58 deaths and 3,604 cases, and Union County has 56 deaths and 4,385 cases — a total of 597 deaths and 42,542 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 213 deaths and 16,393 cases, Durham County has 88 deaths and 7,318 cases, Johnston County has 54 deaths and 4,133 cases, and Orange County has 54 deaths and 2,526 cases — a total of 409 deaths and 30,370 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 174 deaths and 7,700 cases, Forsyth County has 86 deaths and 6,634 cases, Randolph County has 49 deaths and 2,590 cases, and Davidson County has 33 deaths and 2,452 cases — a total of 342 deaths and 19,376 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.5 million confirmed cases and 194,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 4.8 million.

There are more than 29.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 926,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten