Elizabethtown to purchase another 101 acres at industrial park

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council is moving forward with purchasing more of the B.W. Greene property.

Following a lengthy closed session at Monday’s meeting, the council said it would exercise its option on the parcel in the Elizabethtown Industrial Park. There is a time element that, if it passes, would allow Mary Greene to sell it to someone else.

The location has approximately 101 acres.

The board also approved a work authorization for W.K. Dickson & Co. of Wilmington for land acquisition services on property near Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field that requires the approval of the Federal Avitation Administration.

In open session the board approved unanimously the utility construction contract for connecting the two incubator buildings adjacent to the airport to the town’s water system. Four bids were received, with the lowest being Hickman Utilities of Bladenboro for $27,180.

