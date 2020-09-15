Reign of Alyssa Bell as queen will continue for Dublin Peanut Festival

DUBLIN — The Dublin Peanut Festival was canceled this year because of the ongoing pandemic, yet for a few ladies there was still a bright moment in an intimate awards ceremony.

Typically there is a scholarship pageant preceding the festival, and this year it was canceled as well.

“The pageant would have happened Saturday night,” said Vicki Sibett, the event’s director. “But we didn’t get to have a pageant this year.”

Sibett said that the 2019-20 queen, Alyssa Bell, agreed to continue her reign and help with as much of the Peanut Festival as she can can. Bell graduated from West Bladen High School and Bladen Community College in the spring and is in school at UNC Pembroke.

“She has agreed to do what she can to represent us, until we can have our pageant next year,” Sibett said.

Sunday Bell received her plaque for the “Jackie Page Community Service Award” at the Peanut Festival building, in a small awards ceremony with just the court and their mothers.

In addition to that Bell received a scholarship award of $1,500.

Tracy Smith, assistant director, was also there to share in the evening.

The last event that has been held was the Oyster Roast on March 14. The pageant would have been originally held on Sept. 13 with the festival being this weekend.

