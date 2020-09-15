Coronavirus: Bladen County logs 12th fatality; two deaths at nursing home

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County is mourning the loss of a 12th person linked to the coronavirus.

The death was one of 51 included in the state Department of Health and Human Services report on Tuesday. In the postal ZIP code report, a third death has been added to Elizabethtown.

For the county, it is the second death this month. The other was logged on Saturday. The other 10 deaths were in reports on May 6, May 11, June 25, July 9, July 28, Aug. 13, Aug. 15, Aug. 18, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.

There was also a change in the biweekly release of outbreaks. Bladen East Health and Rehab is now listed with 10 cases among staff and has had two deaths among residents. The DHHS report has never included any cases among the nursing home’s residents prior to Tuesday’s listings of the fatalities; it first got onto the outbreak listing on July 22 when two staff members were diagnosed.

In the biweekly cluster report, there was no change — one case for staff, five cases for children — on the status of Emereau: Bladen Charter School.

The county also had another four lab-confirmed positive cases added to its total, pushing to 803 the number diagnosed since the pandemic began. Eighty-seven have been recorded this month. There are 13 people hospitalized, the county Health Department said, and 723 have recovered. Sixty-eight cases are considered active.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 230 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 102 in Bladenboro; 82 in East Arcadia; 73 in Clarkton; 66 in White Oak; 53 in Tar Heel; 18 in Kelly; 16 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

In addition to three deaths in the ZIP for Elizabethtown and White Lake, there is one each in East Arcadia, Dublin, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,111 deaths, up 51 from Monday’s noon report. Thirty-four were recorded in congregate living settings.

• 186,887 cases, up 1,106.

• 916 hospitalized, up 21.

• 2,652,440 tests, up 17,621.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 221 deaths and 12,668 cases. Cumberland has 75 deaths and 4,787 cases; Robeson has 66 deaths and 4,065 cases; Columbus has 53 deaths and 1,269 cases; Sampson has 22 deaths and 1,710 cases; and Pender has five deaths and 837 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,621 deaths and 19,814 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 205 nursing homes, 96 residential care facilities, 36 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, three in Sampson and Columbus, two in Robeson, and one each in Bladen and Pender.

Bladen and Sampson have one cluster each.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, supply in several categories changed on Tuesday. Gloves went from 99 days to 206, procedural masks are at 396 days, gowns at 540 and face shields at 952. That puts all at more than six months and only one at less than a year’s supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 44.1 percent of the deaths (1,371) and 49.7 percent of the cases (92,807).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 334 deaths and 27,021 positive cases, Gaston County has 74 deaths and 4,600 cases, Rowan County has 83 deaths and 3,072 cases, Cabarrus County has 59 deaths and 3,647 cases, and Union County has 56 deaths and 4,428 cases — a total of 606 deaths and 42,768 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 220 deaths and 16,480 cases, Durham County has 88 deaths and 7,335 cases, Johnston County has 54 deaths and 4,151 cases, and Orange County has 54 deaths and 2,535 cases — a total of 416 deaths and 30,501 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 176 deaths and 7,782 cases, Forsyth County has 91 deaths and 6,668 cases, Randolph County has 49 deaths and 2,611 cases, and Davidson County has 33 deaths and 2,477 cases — a total of 349 deaths and 19,538 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 6.5 million confirmed cases and 194,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 4.9 million.

There are more than 29.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 930,000 deaths.

