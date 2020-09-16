RALEIGH — A webinar about drinking water sources will be hosted on the internet application Zoom by the N.C. PFAS Testing Network on Friday.

Detlef Knappe and Helena Mitasova are scheduled to provide information in a discussion that will also involve riverkeepers, public utilities and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. A flyer touts, “Want to know the latest on PFAS in North Carolina water?”

This is the first of a four-part series.

To join the conference, go to ncsu.zoom.us/s/91030580423. The meeting ID is 910 3058 0423. Another option is to call 646-518-9805 for audio only.

There is no preregistration required.