DUBLIN — First Responders Career Night, scheduled for this evening at Bladen Community College’s Student Resource Center, has been canceled.

Organizers cited the inclement weather and need for first responders to be ready for anticipated severe weather from the storm named Sally.

The event was to be a partnership of the college, NCWorks and the Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board.

Those interested in joining law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, becoming a wildlife officer or public safety administrator are encouraged to contact those agencies for information on careers, salaries, benefits and the requirements of the fields. More information is available from NCWorks at 910-862-3255.