ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Directors for Emereau: Bladen Charter School will meet Tuesday evening at 5 at the school in a special called meeting.

A release says, “The purpose of the meeting is to discuss Governor Cooper’s announcement of school reopening plans for Kindergarten through Grade 5.”

Directors will meet at the campus, 995 Airport Road. Social distancing will be maintained due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the release says.

More information is available by calling 910-247-6595.